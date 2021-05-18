Tallulah Willis admits she used to “punish” herself for not looking like mom Demi Moore
Tallulah Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, is in a good space, having recently gotten engaged to her director fiancé, Dillon Bass. And on social media, she explained her happiness was a long time coming.
The 27-year-old model and actress said she’s struggled with body dysmorphia her whole life — and having a Hollywood bombshell for a mom didn’t help.
“I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was [Bruce Willis’] twin since birth,” Tallulah said. “I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my ‘masculine’ face was the sole reason for my unlovability [sic].”
However, Tallulah says she’s turned the page. “FALSE! I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with any hairdo! (As are you).”
Willis advised her followers, “[W]e all want to feel good, and confident but when it creeps into a deeper, spookier place where it begins to devour your essence bit by bit, ask for help. Do not feel ashamed, this is not a ‘stupid, vain issue’ this is a genuine psychological pain and I see you so clearly and witness the validity in your struggle.”
She also added tips that she uses to cope when those “BOD SPIRAL” feelings creep in, including covering mirrors, taking time off from social media, reading fantasy books, and sharing your feelings with a trusted person.
Tallulah’s post attracted more than 17,000 likes on Instagram, and was replied to by her mom, who commented, “Beautifully realized/Beautifully expressed/Beautiful to witness.”
