Target employee in San Antonio tests positive for COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Target employee in San Antonio has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee, who works at the store on S.W. Military Drive near IH 35, is on leave.
A company statement obtained by KTSA News states,”We’ve communicated directly with this team member who went into quarantine and is following all health department guidelines. We’re paying this team member while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time.”
The company says the target store has been deep-cleaned and sanitized, and all team members have been provided masks, gloves and thermometers. They’ve also installed partitions at checkout lanes and are observing social distancing guidelines.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly,” Target officials said.