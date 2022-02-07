Taxes By Oregon’s Government Make Getting Your Scripts Is A Hard Pill To Swallow

A new tax put forth by the brain trust in Salem has forced several pharmacies across the state closed, making lines at the remaining pharmacies and their wait times stretch to unimaginable lengths. This idiocy especially hits Oregon’s rural communities the hardest, as they are already limited on options to fill their prescriptions. Watch below as Lars talks about this prescription for disaster that puts unnecessary stress on people during an already stressful pandemic.
