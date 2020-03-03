Taylor Swift named “Top Selling Musician” in 2019
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV)
LONDON (AP) – Taylor Swift was the best-selling musician in the world last year.
The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which tracks music on a global scale, says Swift outsold all other artists worldwide last year, mostly on the strength of her “Lover” album.
Swift also was the best-selling musician in the world in 2014.
In second place is Swift’s pal, Ed Sheeran. Post Malone is in third, followed by Billie Eilish and Queen. Rounding out the top ten are Ariana Grande , BTS, Drake, Lady Gaga and The Beatles.