Teach kids about food insecurity with Maddi’s Fridge at the Magik Theatre next week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Family-friendly The Magik Theatre is opening the 2021-2022 production season next Friday with the charming and heartwarming play Maddi’s Fridge.
Maddi’s Fridge will run from September 17 to October 30. The play, based on the picture book Maddi’s Fridge by Lois Brandt, addresses the challenges of food insecurity in a relatable way for children through the friendship between Maddi and Sofia.
The theatre is partnering with H-E-B and the San Antonio Food Bank to hold a food drive that will begin Sept. 17 and end Oct. 3.
“The Magik Theatre is proud to partner with H-E-B and their Hunger Relief program, supporting the San Antonio Food Bank. We hope to use our stage, colorful props and the lighthearted humor of our talented actors to create a platform to teach our patrons and their children about the importance of food security through a beloved story like Maddi’s Fridge,” says Magik Theatre Artistic Director Anthony Runfola. “By making Magik a place for families to experience the joy and wonder of the theatre, we hope our free performance at San Antonio Food Bank will bring joy to their clients who are our San Antonio families.”
Officials said the goal is to raise more than 2,000 lbs. of food. Food collections bins will be at the theatre and the food bank said most wanted items include peanut butter, cereal, tuna, Pop Top food items, beans, rice, mac and cheese, chili and soup, canned lunch meats, pet food, and baby food and diapers. Families who donate more than 10 items will be awarded a prize.
The Magik Theatre will hold a free performance of the show for San Antonio Food Bank customers at the Valero Community Engagement Center and guests will have snacks and information on hunger relief services provided. Capacity at the free show is limited and officials said guests two years of age and older will have to wear a mask and undergo a temperature check before entering the building.
Scheduled performances will run on Saturday Sept. 18, Sept. 19, Sept. 26 at 2:00 p.m. and 5 p.m. with the exception of a single show on October 30 at 5 p.m. On Sunday Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and Oct. 24 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $25 per adult and children $20. Discounts are available for educators, military, and seniors.
Guests who attend the Sept. 18 show at 2 p.m. will be treated to a state fair-style outdoor celebration with games and food starting at noon.
The Sept. 19 show at 3 p.m. will be Military and First Responder Appreciation. Active or retired members of the military and first responders with I.D. pay $11.50 per ticket for their entire party.
The Oct. 30 show at 5 p.m. will have be an American Sign Language interpreted performance.