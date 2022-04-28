Teacher at Wagner High School in San Antonio arrested on child pornography charges

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teacher at Wagner High School has been arrested for possessing child pornography.
The investigation into Corey Davidson began in February when the National Center for the Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tipline got word that a Yahoo user uploaded child porn.
The tip was placed on a high priority list because Davidson spends a lot of time with children.
A search warrant revealed he was keeping several adult and child pornographic images and videos in email folders titled “Soccer Shots” and “School Stuff”.
Judson ISD parents learned of the arrest in an email sent by the District. The email did not reveal Davidson’s name and there’s been no word on whether or not the children in the images were students at the school. The investigation continues.
The 50 year old art teacher was arrested on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and placed on administrative leave.