Teacher suspended after saying Trump aide ate glue as child
By Associated Press
|
Oct 12, 2018 @ 9:59 AM

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California school district has suspended a teacher who recounted how a senior aide to President Trump ate glue as a third-grader.
Nikki Fiske told the Hollywood Reporter that when Stephen Miller was a student in her classroom, he was a loner with a messy desk who played with glue. She calls Miller “a strange dude.”
The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District placed Fiske on “home assignment” while it decides what to do — if anything — about the disclosures. The district says it’s concerned about the public release of student information.
The 72-year-old Fiske could not be reached for comment.
Miller, who was taught by Fiske in 1993, grew up to be a senior adviser at the White House.

