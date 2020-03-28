Teachers cheer Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD youngsters with drive-thru pep rally
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Offering words of encouragement to students is difficult when they’re ordered to stay at home. They can’t gather in groups of more than 10 and they have to keep their social distance, but teachers in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District found a way.
April Goertz, a third grade teacher at Rose Garden Elementary organized teacher parades Monday and Tuesday in the district.
“We are encouraging our students before we start our remote learning,” teacher Bridget Harper told KTSA News. “We’re honking our horns and waving and throwing kisses at our students.”
Some of the youngsters made posters and placed them in their yards. One of them read,” Rose Garden Teachers Rock.”
“We miss our kids. We miss the interaction. We miss our students,” said Harper.
And based on the reaction, the kids miss the face-to-face interaction with their teachers.