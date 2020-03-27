Teachers unions know that if parents and students get a taste of the high quality and safety of online schooling…they might not come back
NW Governors refuse to let kids get in the way of their loyalty to labor unions.
Consider: more than a month ago, Shoreline Schools near Seattle put 23-thousand students on online learning, driven by the China virus. Then Governor Jay Inslee closed the schools, including online learning. Pretty dumb
Governor Kate Brown closed the brick n mortar schools but online schools serving thousands of students assumed they would stay in business. Then my colleagues at Willamette Week broke the story yesterday…online schools, perfectly designed to protect students, had to shut down too.
Now the Brown administration is scrambling to spin the story. Of course you can keep operating…but only if you extend services to all
The problem is…as former state rep Jeff Kropf explains, the online school he’s helping has taken on 300 new students in recent weeks…and has 1600 more waiting to get in right now. Brown’s education czar, Colt Gill, must approve it…and he hasn’t.
Teachers unions know that if parents and students get a taste of the high quality and safety of online schooling…they might not come back.
And if they stay away…so do the dollar signs attached to each of your kids. Labor unions know that…and union sock puppets like Governor Brown know it too.
-Lars Larson
