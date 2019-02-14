Team facing Rick Pitino’s squad in Greek Cup semifinals up and leaves at halftime

RELATED CONTENT

Ways to make sure you get to the Commanders game on time

Which Sports Media Duos Have the Best Chemistry?

The Blame Game: Anthony Davis and the Pelicans Must End This

Crunching the numbers: How the Cowboys will be looking for 20 new players for the 2019 season

Matt Kuchar defends low pay to caddie after he won $1.2M in November tournament

Gamblers bet on new US football league despite no history