Team replacing Missions in AA dubbed the Amarillo Sod Poodles

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With the San Antonio Missions now becoming a AAA team — replacing the Colorado Springs Sky Sox in the Pacific Coast League — the AA franchise replacing the Missions now has its new name.

Say hello to the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

The name is a nickname for prairie dogs, according to the team. The name was chosen through a naming contest.

The team will be playing in the Texas League, in the spot formerly held by the Missions, and play teams like the Frisco RoughRiders and the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Uniforms will be unveiled at a later date.