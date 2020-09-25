“Tear-Gas” Teddy Wheeler And Kate “Its My State And I’ll Lie If I Want To” Brown Are Primed And Ready To Blame Everyone For ANTIFA’s Violence

Tear-Gas Ted Wheeler gave up his police authority this coming weekend to Kate Brown because he can’t do his job and keep people in Portland safe. Kate of course called a press conference pre-emptively blaming Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer for violence, rather than the BLM and ANTIFA thieves and rioters who have been looting and burning down businesses and attacking everyone they come across for MONTHS. Listen below to hear Lars call out this BS.
