Technical glitch keeps East and Midwest feeds of CBS Evening News from going on the air
Photo: Norah O'Donnell/Facebook
NEW YORK (AP) – It’s said that no news is good news – but that wasn’t so for CBS.
It had no news to feed its East and the Midwest viewers – because of a technical glitch.
The problem meant the two time zones missed last night’s broadcast of the “CBS Evening News.”
The Norah O’Donnell newscast originates in Washington.
With the New York control room shut down by the coronavirus outbreak, it was up to the Washington control room to feed it.
And when it failed, there was no backup.
Instead of the O’Donnell newscast, local stations in the East and Midwest got a feed of the CBSN streaming service.