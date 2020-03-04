Technical issues create havoc at Bexar County polling locations on Super Tuesday
Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The day started with a power outage and improperly installed equipment, then ended with a major software glitch.
The problems created long lines at polling places throughout the day, followed by a lengthy delay in counting the results.
Early on Wednesday, Bexar County election administrator Jacquelyn Callanen said her team wasn’t able to produce complete numbers because the program they use wouldn’t consolidate results coming in from across the county.
She says the results are typically tallied by 10 P.M.
But the final numbers weren’t counted and released until after 2:30 A.M. Wednesday.
Even though the voting process was an aggravating ordeal for Bexar County Elections officials, Callanen says she is pleased with the number of voters who cast ballots.
Callanen says she’s confident officials have accurately recorded all votes cast in Tuesday’s election and that they will investigate the software issues.
More than 113,000 people voted on Tuesday plus more than 139,000 took part in early voting or cast absentee ballots.