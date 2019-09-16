Ted Cruz on Democrats calls to impeach Justice Kavanaugh: “there isn’t anybody they don’t want to impeach”.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is facing more sexual assault allegations. This time over an incident that according to the New York Times, happened while was was a Yale University freshman.
The Times claims one of Kavanaugh’s Yale classmates saw him exposing himself at a dorm party back in the 1980s.
Kavanaugh’s past was heavily scrutinized during his Senate confirmation process last year over allegations that he assaulted another student while he was in high school.
While many Democrats are demanding Kavanaugh be impeached, Republican Senator Ted Cruz is defending the Supreme Court Justice.
Cruz appeared on ABC’s this week on Sunday and said the attention the article is drawing is a lot like to “shameful circus” during last year’s Senate hearing.
“We held a hearing, we invited the principal witness to testify, we heard it, the American people heard it and at the end of the day, the American people made a judgement that the evidence wasn’t there.”
Cruz says Democratic presidential candidates are calling for impeachment to “rile their base”.
“I betcha, the next democratic debate they’ll all be saying impeach Kavanaugh, impeach Trump…..there isn’t anybody they don’t want to impeach”.
Several Democratic candidates took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the latest allegations against Kavanaugh.
Kamala Harris said that “Brett Kavanaugh lied” and “he must be impeached.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, tweeted that “Confirmation is not exoneration, and these newest revelations are disturbing. Like the man who appointed him, Kavanaugh should be impeached.”
Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke asserted in a tweet, “We know he lied under oath. He should be impeached.” He accused the GOP-run Senate of forcing the FBI “to rush its investigation to save his nomination.”
Bernie Sanders tweeted he would “support any appropriate constitutional mechanism” to hold Kavanaugh “accountable.”
Senator Cory Booker tweeted: “This new allegation and additional corroborating evidence adds to a long list of reasons why Brett Kavanaugh should not be a Supreme Court justice. I stand with survivors and countless other Americans in calling for impeachment proceedings to begin.”
Julian Castro said Kavanaugh “should be impeached and Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter.”
President Trump stands by his Supreme Court choice tweeting that Kavanaugh “should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue.”
But by late Sunday, The Times made a major revision to their story. They’ve added that friends of the alleged victim are saying she doesn’t recall the incident and doesn’t want to be interviewed.