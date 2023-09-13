Teen accused of promoting child porn and sexually assaulting a child arrested, BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a teen wanted for promoting child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Deputies arrested Izaac Anthony Hernandez, 18, on Tuesday before he was booked into the Bexar County Jail on two warrants.

Investigators say a call came in on August 12, 2023 after a 14-year-old victim came forward for help. Deputies were told by the victim’s mother that numerous sexual assaults had been taking place since they were 13 years old. The investigation also uncovered photos and video evidence of sexual acts being committed by Hernandez.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind parents to monitor their children’s social media and establish an open dialogue with their children so they feel comfortable sharing information. Parents are also advised to make sure their children understand that distributing and possessing nude images of other juvenile students may result in charges of distribution and/or possession of child pornography.

If parents become aware of any reported acts of illegal sexual activity regarding juveniles, they are urged to contact the BCSO at [email protected].