Teen accused of shooting at East Side homes arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager accused of shooting at a house in Converse is now under arrest and charged with deadly conduct.

Police say 18-year-old Matthew Sauceda may have fired a gun at multiple houses after an argument with one homeowner’s son and one of his friends.

Investigators say one of the homes was shot at at least five times in recent months. Surveillance video shows Saucedo exiting a vehicle and then firing at another home before he took a screenshot of himself standing in front of that house while holding a rifle.

An affidavit says police tried to pull over a car matching the description after a third drive-by shooting, but the car kept going before crashing at FM 78 and Firestone Pkwy. After two people ran off, police were able to locate their photo identification, cell phones and a 12-gauge shotgun in the car.

Sauceda was given a bond of $75,000 after his arrest Thursday.

A second suspect in the case may still be on the run.