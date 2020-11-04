Teen arrested after leading Bexar County Deputies on a 100 mile per hour chase
Photo: MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year old boy has been arrested after leading Bexar County Deputies on a chase that at times reached well over 100 miles per hour.
The deputies spotted the pickup at around 11 P.M. Tuesday as it swerved on a Southwest Bexar County road.
When they tried to get the driver to pull over, he sped off.
The chase on Loop 1604 got up to 107 miles per hour at one point.
The pursuit came to an end when the truck hit a spike strip as the driver maneuvered onto Southbound IH-35.
The teenaged driver was brought in on a charge of felony evading arrest.