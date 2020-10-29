Teen arrested after leading New Braunfels police on a chase in a stolen truck
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – New Braunfels police have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of leading them on a chase in a stolen vehicle and causing two crashes.
The chase began around 6:15 Wednesday evening on Rosa Parks Drive when officers spotted the pickup that had been reported stolen. Police say they tried to pull over the driver, but he kept going and turned onto FM 725 until he crashed into a red Ford Escape, forcing it into the lanes of oncoming traffic.
The Escape was hit by another pickup truck. The 54-year-old woman from McQueeney who was driving the Escape and the 29-year-old man behind the wheel of the pickup that hit her were not hurt.
Police say the driver of the stolen truck, identified as Jesus Romero of New Braunfels, tried to run away from the scene of the crash, but they caught him. He’s behind bars at the Comal County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading in a vehicle, hit and run and possession of marijuana.