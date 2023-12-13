Teen arrested, could be connected to ambush shooting-death in Converse

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are now connecting a teenager to an ambush killing of a woman in Converse.

Multiple jurisdictions were involved in the pursuit and arrest of Joe-Isaac Lee Yanez, 19.

Investigators say Yanez shot and killed Khadija Derry, 22, who was staying at a relative’s home at a time when she was getting death threats. In this case, that relative was a deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

According to WOAI-TV, the deputy told investigators who he thought might have been responsible for the shooting, and he identified Yanez as one of the two suspects seen in surveillance video firing multiple rounds into the car Derry was killed in on the evening of December 6.

The victim died at the scene, but the two suspects are seen in surveillance running back to their car and speeding away from a home on Arundal Garden.

Detectives later reviewed video footage found on an Instagram account belonging to Yanez, and they say it connects the suspect to the killing. Police later obtained a search warrant after the IP address associated with the Instagram account was established.

Investigators say a search of an apartment on Southwest Loop 410 turned up evidence believed to be associated with Derry’s death. Texas Rangers, along with police from San Antonio and Converse, say two guns and different types of ammo were found in Yanez’s bedroom. Law enforcement officials say both of the guns found were stolen.

Yanez was arrested after a police chase on Sunday night that included a standoff. He is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearms and two counts of theft of a firearm.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.