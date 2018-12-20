Teen caught with gun, ammo at Kirby middle school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Kirby area eighth-grader was arrested Thursday morning for bringing a gun to school.

Judson ISD officials said administrators at Kirby Middle School got a tip from a student at around 8:15 a.m. that another student had a weapon on campus.

The school was then put on lockdown for about 15 to 20 minutes while campus police officers located the student and the weapon. The student was detained and removed from the campus.

A spokesman said the student had a handgun with ammunition, though it’s not clear if the gun was loaded. The student has been charged with bringing a weapon into a weapon-free zone.

The district is still trying to find out why the student brought the gun to campus. It’s not clear if there was a direct threat at all, whether that was against a specific student or to the student body overall.

The district said there were no social media postings to indicate any sort of motive or sign that the student would be bringing the gun to campus.

Judson ISD police is continuing its investigation.