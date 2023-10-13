Teen charged in Morgan State University mass shooting, second suspect identified

BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the

Police also released an image of 18-year-old Jovan Williams, who is wanted in connection to the shooting.

Police consider Williams “armed and dangerous,” and asked Williams is considered armed and dangerous, and ask anyone who comes in contact with him to call 911 immediately.

“BPD has been working tirelessly on the investigation into this incident and are grateful for the many partners that assisted us in identifying and capturing one of our suspects,” said BPD Commissioner Richard Worley. “We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city.”

Washington D.C. Metro police and Federal law enforcement agencies helped Baltimore police identify and locate the suspects from surveillance video obtained during the shooting, police said.

It was not immediately clear if there are further suspects or people of interest in the shooting.

The shooting happened shortly after the crowning of Mr. and Ms. Morgan State University, a kickoff to homecoming week events at the school.

Investigators believe there was a dispute between two groups when gunfire erupted near the Marshall Apartment Complex dorms, Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said last week. At least three people are believed to have been armed.

Four men and a woman between the ages of 18 and 22 were shot, and all were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Four of the victims were students at Morgan.

All homecoming activities, events and classes were canceled for the week as a result. It was the third year in a row the university saw a shooting during homecoming week.

The university announced a multi-million dollar plan to increase security on the campus that includes barrier fencing around the perimeter of the campus.

Anyone with further information in the shooting is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Tips can remain anonymous.