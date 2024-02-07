Teen charged with capital murder after arrest at local high school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of an 18-year-old high school senior who is now charged with capital murder.

KSAT-12 reports Joshua Castro was taken to the Bexar County Jail from Holmes High School on Wednesday.

Police say Castro was involved in a shooting that killed a man and a teenager on December 6 at a convenience store on the West Side. Detectives also say Castro was joined by Sebastian Toledo, 18, who killed himself before U.S. Marshal’s could arrest him on Monday night.

Investigators say the two had planned on robbing the shooting victims after acting like they were going to buy a gun from them.

Police later found the victims in a car in front of the convenience store. One was dead at the scene while the other later died at the hospital.

SAPD says the investigation shows Castro and Toledo were planning on killing the victims from the beginning.

Police are not ruling out the possibility of other suspects in the case, and anyone who has information is urged to call SAPD at 210-207-7635.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.