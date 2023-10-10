Teen charged with capital murder after botched carjacking in South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A capital murder charge is now in place for an 18-year-old man after a carjacking attempt that ended up killing two people.

KSAT-12 reports Daquan Veneka Ruffin was arrested September 14 for his role in the shootings, but the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the fatal shots were fired on August 8.

It all started when Ricardo De La Fuente and a relative were trying to sell a Dodge Charger to people they connected with on Instagram. Investigators say the car was driven to an apartment complex in south Bexar County, and that is where the sellers showed the car. After inspecting the Charger, the parties agreed to a test drive the following day near Highway 281 and Hume Road.

Bexar County says the prospective buyer ended up being a 15-year-old who has since turned 16. Investigators say the minor was one of four suspects involved in what would be a carjacking.

Detectives say the test drive would take place at the home of the Charger’s owner, and De La Fuente and the owner got into the car with the juvenile and Dontrae Alvin Suarez. BCSO says Ruffin and a fourth suspect stayed behind in another car.

At the end of the test drive, investigators say the Charger’s owner saw the juvenile pull a gun, at which point the two started fighting for it in the front seat. At one point, the gun went off, hitting the owner in the arm and the back. Detectives say more shots were fired, and De La Fuentes and Suarez were both fatally shot.

The owner of the car was take to the hospital, where he recovered, but BCSO says Ruffin got out of the sedan the group rode in and stole his wallet at gunpoint.

The Charger was stolen, but later found in front of a store on the Southwest Side.

Investigators later connected with the apartment where the original meetup had happened, and they say this is where the juvenile lived. A search of one of the units turned up two guns, one of which was given to the sellers of the car for protection in the event they were robbed.

Relatives of Suarez later identified Ruffin as one of his friends. Detectives say he was also identified as one of the two suspects who took Suarez to the hospital before he died.

Authorities says Ruffin later admitted to being with the group when the Charger was supposed to be purchased, also saying he knew they would try to steal it. Ruffin’s arrest and subsequent charges come due to the fact he knowingly took part in a robbery that ended up causing a fatal shooting.

There is a hearing set for November 8.