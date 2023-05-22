Teen charged with murder back in custody after release on bond

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teen accused in a fatal shooting in February is back in jail for violating conditions of his release.

Roy Flores, 18, is accused of shooting 19-year-old Joe Bonilla in a Walmart parking lot in February. Flores was arrested in April and court records show he was released on a $250,000 bond before facing a murder charge.

The exact nature of the violation is not known.

This is a developing story and more information will be given when possible.