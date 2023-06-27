Teen drives himself home after getting shot in a parking lot on San Antonio’s South Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A late night shooting on the South Side sends a 16 year old to the hospital.

San Antonio Police tell KSAT-12 they were called to Mizuno Way just after 11 P.M. Monday.

The teen tells officers he was at a TJ Maxx warehouse on FM 1937 when he was shot by two men. The victim managed to drive home, then called for help.

He was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip. He’s reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the boy reported that he didn’t know the men who shot him.

This is a developing story and we provide more details as they become available.