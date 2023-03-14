Teen, juvenile in police custody after armed robbery in Seguin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two suspects are under arrest after an early morning robbery at a convenience store in Seguin.

Investigators say two masked suspects walked into Frankie’s Food Mart on the 900 block of West Kingsbury before 6:30 a.m. Surveillance video showed the suspects walk into the store before one of them pulled a gun. The footage also showed one of the suspects assaulting a clerk before taking money and merchandise.

Detectives later noticed two males in the area of the store who matched the description of those seen in surveillance footage.

Officers later engaged the two before finding a large some of cash, bank rolled coins and the merchandise reported stolen.

Police say 17-year-old Joshua Garcia was arrested and taken to the Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Robbery.

A 16-year-old boy was also picked up and taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.

If you have any information regarding the case, you are asked to call Seguin police at 830-379-2123.