KTSA KTSA Logo

Teen, juvenile in police custody after armed robbery in Seguin

By Christian Blood
March 14, 2023 5:53PM CDT
Share
Teen, juvenile in police custody after armed robbery in Seguin
Sequin Police Department – Joshua Garcia

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two suspects are under arrest after an early morning robbery at a convenience store in Seguin.

Investigators say two masked suspects walked into Frankie’s Food Mart on the 900 block of West Kingsbury before 6:30 a.m. Surveillance video showed the suspects walk into the store before one of them pulled a gun. The footage also showed one of the suspects assaulting a clerk before taking money and merchandise.

Detectives later noticed two males in the area of the store who matched the description of those seen in surveillance footage.

Officers later engaged the two before finding a large some of cash, bank rolled coins and the merchandise reported stolen.

Police say 17-year-old Joshua Garcia was arrested and taken to the Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Robbery.

A 16-year-old boy was also picked up and taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.

If you have any information regarding the case, you are asked to call Seguin police at 830-379-2123.

More about:
Joshua Garcia

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio police arrest capital murder suspect
2

Residents who witnessed deadly dog attack on San Antonio's West Side reportedly receiving death threats
3

One injured when men kicked out of San Antonio bar return with guns and get into shootout with security guard
4

11-year-old boy finds gun, accidentally shoots himself in the head
5

Police search for missing 14 year old last seen at Family Dollar in Converse