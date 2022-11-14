Teen killed in Bexar County rollover crash identified

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of a teenager killed in a rollover crash on Saturday is now released.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office says 17-Adrian Rincon was killed after he was thrown from a car on the southwest side around 12 a.m.

Police say the car was speeding on the I-35 access road near the Poteet Jourdanton Freeway when the driver lost control, hit a tree and then rolled over several times.

Investigators say two other teens were thrown from the car, and another was pulled from the backseat of the car.

KSAT-TV reports each of the survivors were taken to the hospital, one listed in critical condition.