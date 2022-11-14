KTSA KTSA Logo

Teen killed in Bexar County rollover crash identified

By Christian Blood
November 14, 2022 11:43AM CST
Share

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of a teenager killed in a rollover crash on Saturday is now released.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office says 17-Adrian Rincon was killed after he was thrown from a car on the southwest side around 12 a.m.

Police say the car was speeding on the I-35 access road near the Poteet Jourdanton Freeway when the driver lost control, hit a tree and then rolled over several times.

Investigators say two other teens were thrown from the car, and another was pulled from the backseat of the car.

KSAT-TV reports each of the survivors were taken to the hospital, one listed in critical condition.

Popular Posts

1

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
2

Body found in southwest Bexar County confirmed as missing man
3

Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
4

Records show Erik Cantu evaded same San Antonio police officer he was shot by the night before
5

Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star