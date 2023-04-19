KTSA KTSA Logo

Teen killed in San Antonio car crash identified as 15 year old Taft High School student

By Don Morgan
April 19, 2023 8:48AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year old killed in a weekend car crash has been identified.

Dominic Hernandez died after he was ejected from the vehicle early Sunday morning when it crashed into a concrete barrier. Police say the driver was going too fast when rounding a curve on Culebra Commons.

Hernandez was in the back seat and was thrown about 15 feet from the car. He was pronounced dead soon afterwards.

Hernandez was a student at Taft High School.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating the crash.

 

