Teen killed in San Antonio car crash identified as 15 year old Taft High School student

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year old killed in a weekend car crash has been identified.

Dominic Hernandez died after he was ejected from the vehicle early Sunday morning when it crashed into a concrete barrier. Police say the driver was going too fast when rounding a curve on Culebra Commons.

Hernandez was in the back seat and was thrown about 15 feet from the car. He was pronounced dead soon afterwards.

Hernandez was a student at Taft High School.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating the crash.