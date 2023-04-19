Teen killed in San Antonio car crash identified as 15 year old Taft High School student
April 19, 2023 8:48AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year old killed in a weekend car crash has been identified.
Dominic Hernandez died after he was ejected from the vehicle early Sunday morning when it crashed into a concrete barrier. Police say the driver was going too fast when rounding a curve on Culebra Commons.
Hernandez was in the back seat and was thrown about 15 feet from the car. He was pronounced dead soon afterwards.
Hernandez was a student at Taft High School.
No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.
Police are still investigating the crash.
Our deepest condolences to the Hernandez Family. ❤️🙏🏽 https://t.co/VKqeedKKH6
— Taft HS (@NISDTaft) April 18, 2023
