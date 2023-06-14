Teen rearrested, charged in double-homicide at Northeast Side hotel

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 19-year-old suspect is now facing the same charges that were dropped just seven days ago.

Kristian Ray Belmudez was initially charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting deaths of Gabriel Sanchez and Sanaa McNeil, both 19. Police say the two were dating before their bodies were found with gunshot wounds at a Travelodge in the 3800 block of I-35 N.

Belmudez was arrested and charged with capital murder on March 10, but those charges were dropped on June 7 just before he was released from the Bexar County Jail.

KSAT-12 reports the charges were dropped due to a lack of evidence. This came despite video evidence that showed Belmudez leaving the hotel room where the victims were found, according to police.

New evidence delivered to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office is said to include Belmudez admitting that he was with the victims at a convenience store on the night of the shooting, and investigators say surveillance video confirms the admission.

Police say additional footage showed Belmudez with the victims at the Travelodge before the shooting, and they say he was last seen leaving the room with two guns in his hand.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.