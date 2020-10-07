      Weather Alert

Teen shoots and kills girlfriend’s brother

Don Morgan
Oct 7, 2020 @ 8:43am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SA ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for a teenager who shot and killed his girlfriend’s brother at a Southeast side home early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Lasses Boulevard at around 7 A.M.

They were told the shooter walked into the home of his girlfriend’s family, went to the victim’s bedroom and shot him several times while he was in bed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter and his girlfriend ran off and police are still searching for the pair.

TAGS
San Antonio teen shoots girlfriend's brother
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming