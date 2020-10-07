Teen shoots and kills girlfriend’s brother
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SA ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for a teenager who shot and killed his girlfriend’s brother at a Southeast side home early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to Lasses Boulevard at around 7 A.M.
They were told the shooter walked into the home of his girlfriend’s family, went to the victim’s bedroom and shot him several times while he was in bed.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooter and his girlfriend ran off and police are still searching for the pair.