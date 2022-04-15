Teen shot and robbed at convenience store on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager is recovering after he was shot during a robbery at a West side convenience store.
Police say they got the call from an EZ Mart in the 7900 block of West Military Drive around 11:30 P.M. Thursday.
The teenager, reported to be 14 or 15 years old, was leaving the store when he was shot in the leg and robbed.
He was able to get to a nearby home and called for help.
The victim was brought to University Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Police haven’t provided a description of the shooter but are currently looking for them.