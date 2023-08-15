KTSA KTSA Logo

Teen shot, critical after drive-by shooting on South Side, SAPD

By Christian Blood
August 15, 2023 11:21AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for suspects after a drive-by shooting that has left a 17-year-old boy in critical condition.

San Antonio police say the boy was shot while he and his mother were having breakfast in their carport at around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

Investigators say a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting, hitting the teen several times.

Police say the mother was not hit, but bullets ended up hitting a dog and a home behind the victim’s house. A woman in the rear home was cut by glass after one bullet went through a window.

Classes are happening as scheduled at South San Antonio High School after the campus was put on ”secure mode.”

No arrests have been made and there is no word on suspects.

