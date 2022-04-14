Teen shot during fight at San Antonio apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting at a South side apartment that sent a 17 year old to the hospital.
Officers were called to Rosemont at University Park Apartments on Emerald Ash at around 2 A.M. Thursday.
There was a party going on and at some point a fight broke out.
Someone pulled a gun and shot the victim in the chest.
The shooter reportedly jumped into a white SUV with two other people and took off. They haven’t been located.
The victim is at University Hospital in critical condition.