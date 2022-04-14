      Weather Alert

Teen shot during fight at San Antonio apartment complex

Don Morgan
Apr 14, 2022 @ 5:48am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting at a South side apartment that sent a 17 year old to the hospital.

Officers were called to Rosemont at University Park Apartments on Emerald Ash at around 2 A.M. Thursday.

There was a party going on and at some point a fight broke out.

Someone pulled a gun and shot the victim in the chest.

The shooter reportedly jumped into a white SUV with two other people and took off. They haven’t been located.

The victim is at University Hospital in critical condition.

TAGS
San Antonio shooting south side
Popular Posts
Comal County's chief appraiser resigns amid internal investigation
1 killed, another critically injured in ambush on San Antonio's East side
Shaq is bringing Big Chicken to San Antonio
Tennessee will not have the world's biggest Buc-ee's, Texas to reclaim title
Camp Bullis fire scorches 1,500+ acres, 25 percent contained
Connect With Us Listen To Us On