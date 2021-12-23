      Weather Alert

Teen shot during robbery on San Antonio’s West side

Don Morgan
Dec 23, 2021 @ 8:20am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager is recovering after he was shot during a robbery on San Antonio’s West side.

KSAT -12 reports two teenagers were walking on Cedarhurst Drive at around 12:45 A.M. Thursday.

Someone in a black car rolled up beside them, got out of the vehicle and ordered the teens to hand over whatever they had.

After giving the man a phone and some jewelry, one of the teens pushed the man.

But the man pulled a gun and shot one of the boys in the leg before getting back in his car and driving away.

The wounded teen walked to a nearby Taco Bell to ask for help, the other ran away.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

