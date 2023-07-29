Teen shot in the leg at North Side apartment complex, SAPD

Two multi-ethnic police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. The policewoman is a mature African-American woman in her 40s. Her partner is a mid adult man in his 30s. It is nighttime and the emergency lights on top of the vehicles are flashing. The focus is on the cordon tape in the foreground.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a North Side shooting that has left one teenager in the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday night when the victim and another teen arrived at an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Blanco Road. Police say as the two teens got out of their car, they heard gunshots before running into one of the units. At that point a 17-year-old realized that he had been shot in the leg.

Investigators say he was rushed to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

There is no word on any suspects or what might have led to the gunfire.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.