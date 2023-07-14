Teen survivor of officer-involved shooting, girlfriend arrested for theft, SAPD

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager and his girlfriend who both survived an officer-involved shooting in October 2022 are facing theft charges, according to court records.

KSAT-12 reports 18-year-old Erik Cantu and 20-year-old Emily Proulx were arrested June 28, both accused of stealing items from the automotive section of a San Antonio-area Walmart. Both are charged with misdemeanor theft of between $100 and $750 after police say a car charger and air freshener were found in a purse.

Cantu was shot by former San Antonio police officer James Brennand in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on October 2, the night after Cantu reportedly evaded an attempted traffic stop the night before. Recognizing Cantu’s car, body cam footage showed Brennand walking up to the car and opening the driver’s side door.

The footage also shows Cantu quickly putting the car in reverse before backing out of his parking space, the door appearing to knock Brennand down.

Video shows Brennand pulling his gun and shooting at Cantu’s car several times, hitting the teen with numerous shots before the car stopped.

Proulx was in the car with Cantu at the time of the shooting, but she was not hurt.

SAPD says Proulx had reservations about going out with Cantu that night due to the high-speed evading incident the night before.

Brennand was fired days after the shooting and later indicted by a Bexar County grand jury on two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant and one count of attempted murder.

Both teens are set to be arraigned July 31.

This is a developing story and more details will be given possible.