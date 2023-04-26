Teen wanted for fatal shooting in San Antonio parking lot is arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager has been arrested two months after he gunned down a man in a Walmart parking lot.

The February 21 shooting on Southeast Military Drive was caught on surveillance video.

18 year old Roy Anthony Flores Jr. met up with 19 year old Joe Bonilla. The two reportedly met up for a drug deal.

In the video, Bonilla is seen getting into the back of a vehicle and a few moments later, he was shot and stabbed.

His body was then pulled out of the car and left in the parking lot. The car was later found abandoned in Wilson County.

During the investigation, police received a tip that Flores Jr. was the one who killed Bonilla during a drug deal.

He was taken into custody Tuesday.