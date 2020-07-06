Teenage member of Miracle League succumbs to COVID-19 complications
Isaac Flores, 17, succumbs to COVID-19 complications, July, 2020/Photo-Courtesy of Miracle League of San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Miracle League of San Antonio mourns the loss of one of the original team members who died of complications from the novel coronavirus.
“We are heartbroken with the news that one of our Miracle League of San Antonio All-Stars is among the victims of COVID-19. Angels coach Frank Flores says his son Isaac Flores passed away on July 2 after battling the coronavirus,” the team posted on Facebook.
“Words do not suffice to describe the sorrow all of us in the Miracle League of SA family feel after losing such a bright light way too soon.”
Seventeen-year-old Isaac Flores and his father, Frank, have been with the team since the day it started. Miracle League serves children and adults who suffer from physical or mental disabilities.
“His eyes would dance with joy every time he cracked the baseball for a hit. And he would take his time on the home run trot around the bases with a grin,” the League said in the Facebook post.
Last month, Isaac graduated from Southwest Legacy High School.
The League asks for thoughts and prayers for Isaac’s family during their time of grief. They also ask that you stay safe and remain vigilant against COVID-19.