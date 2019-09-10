Teenager accused of shooting San Antonio police officer is in custody
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police have arrested a teenager accused of shooting a police officer.
Seventeen-year-old Devin Seth Perez is accused of trying to steal a car from a woman in the city’s South Side early Monday. Police say when officers approached Perez, he opened fire as he ran away, shooting one of them in the foot. The wounded officer’s partner exchanged gunfire with Perez, but Perez was not hit. He got away, but not for long.
The Southwest Texas Fusion Center and Repeat Offenders unit set up surveillance that led to the arrest of Perez Monday night at a convenience store near Steves Avenue and South New Braunfels Avenue.
He was injured during the arrest and was taken to the hospital for treatment before being questioned by homicide detectives and booked on a charge of attempted capital murder.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is expected to speak about Perez’s arrest Tuesday.