Teenager faces felony charges after threats made at Boerne high schools

By Christian Blood
February 3, 2024 12:02PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Boerne Police Department is charging a 16-year-old with making threats to numerous schools on Wednesday.

KSAT-12 reports the student used to be a Boerne ISD student, and they are now facing three felony charges.

Both Boerne High School and Champion High School were placed on lockdown after bomb threats were made. An additional threat claimed someone with a gun was on the campus of one of the schools.

No evidence of any bombs or guns were found, and the lockdowns were lifted without injuries.

The teen is not being named, due to their age.

The charges filed include making a terroristic threat, making a false report, and terrorism.

