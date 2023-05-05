Teenager found dead at bottom of cliff on Northeast Side

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in San Antonio are investigating after the body of a 16-year-old girl was found at the bottom of a cliff

KSAT-TV reports the body was found on Thursday after the girl’s mother found her after tracking her phone. Investigators say the girl was not at school when she was supposed to be picked up.

Officials at Keystone School are identifying the girl as Siri Reddy, who was a junior.

Police do not know why the girl was in the area, but investigators think she may have fallen from the cliff and died of her injuries.

The investigation continues.