Teenager hospitalized, another arrested in shooting on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONNIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old is in the hospital after he was shot while he and another teen were playing with a gun.

San Antonio Police were called to the 7200 block of Marbach Road near West Military Drive just before midnight Sunday.

Police were told by the 16 year old that he was holding the gun and pointed it at the 17 year old but that the shooting was an accident.

The injured teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest while the other has been arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Police say they are still investigating the shooting.