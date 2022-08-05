      Weather Alert

Teenager in critical condition after shootout with San Antonio Police

Don Morgan
Aug 5, 2022 @ 6:23am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 18 year old is in the hospital after exchanging gunfire with San Antonio police officers Thursday night.

According to FOX 29, the teenager was shooting at his girlfriend’s car but was gone before police arrived.

The officers then drove to the shooter’s home to wait for him but he took off again when he spotted them.

He was chased to SW Military Drive near Kelly Airfield where he got out of his vehicle and started shooting at the officers.

He was hit several times when the officers returned fire.

The teen is in critical condition and no officers were hurt in the shootout.

 

