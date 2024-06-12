Teenager sentenced to 30 years in prison in fatal shooting on South Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 30-year prison sentence has been handed down to a 17-year-old man after a fatal shooting on the South Side.

Albert Gonzalez was accused of shooting Enrique Santiago Gasca-Sanchez outside a bar on December 6, 2021. Police say Gonzalez, and his brother, Bryan Gonzalez, went to the bar after getting a call from their mother about an argument that had happened.

KSAT-12 reports the brothers took action because the mother ended up feeling disrespected by Gasca-Sanchez.

Detectives say when the victim left the bar, he was shot and killed.

Albert Gonzalez will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.

Bryan Gonzalez was sentenced to 28 years in prison in August 2023.