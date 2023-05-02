Teenager shot at San Antonio apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 14 year old boy is recovering after he was found shot in the leg at a San Antonio apartment complex.

Police were called to the Costa Valencia Apartments on Old Highway 90 at around 12:15 A.M. Tuesday.

The teen was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. He tells police he was shot while being robbed by two men.

Officers checked the area but found no shell casings. The boy reportedly kept changing his story during questioning so police are having a tough time determining exactly what happened.

The boy’s name wasn’t released and he is expected to recover. Police say they will continue investigating.