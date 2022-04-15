Teenager shot to death on San Antonio street

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the shooting death of a teenager on the Southwest side.
The call from the 5600 block of Stonybrook Drive came in just before 10:30 P.M. Thursday.
Police arrived to find a 17 year old boy lying dead in the street.
Officers were able to track down the person they believe shot the teen.
He’s been identified at 43 year old Gerardo Godina. He’s been charged with murder.
Investigators are still working to determine why the teen was shot. His name hasn’t been released.