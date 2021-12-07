      Weather Alert

Teenager shot twice on San Antonio’s Southwest side

Don Morgan
Dec 7, 2021 @ 10:20am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating the shooting of a 16 year old boy.

Police were called to the 9100 block of Harbor View on the Southwest side at around 8:15 A.M. Tuesday.

They found the teenager in the street with a couple of gunshot wounds to the leg.

The victim isn’t cooperating with police so they are having to rely on the little bit of information witnesses have offered.

All investigators have to go on is that the shooter was driving a gray Chrysler 300.

The victim was brought to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

