Teenager shot while walking in northeast San Antonio

Don Morgan
Feb 6, 2020 @ 8:43am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year old found lying on a northeast side street is recovering from gunshot wounds.

Just after 10 P.M. Wednesday, San Antonio police responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Byrnes Drive.

The teenager who was suffering from two gunshot wounds was sent to University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

A witness who was walking with the boy told police that all he saw was a small car drive by and someone opened fire then drove off.

He couldn’t give a more accurate description of the vehicle.

Officers will continue investigating the shooting.

