Teenager shot while walking in northeast San Antonio
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year old found lying on a northeast side street is recovering from gunshot wounds.
Just after 10 P.M. Wednesday, San Antonio police responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Byrnes Drive.
The teenager who was suffering from two gunshot wounds was sent to University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
A witness who was walking with the boy told police that all he saw was a small car drive by and someone opened fire then drove off.
He couldn’t give a more accurate description of the vehicle.
Officers will continue investigating the shooting.