      Weather Alert

Teenager stabbed during fight at Schertz playground

Don Morgan
Jan 23, 2020 @ 11:13am
Photo: Don Morgan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager from Schertz is recovering after he was stabbed during a fight in a playground.

At around 5 P.M Wednesday, officers responded to a call about a group of teenagers fighting at the Schertz Playscape on Elbel Road, it’s located right next to the Schertz Public Library.

The fight had broken up by the time police arrived but a short time later, they were contacted by a woman who said her son was stabbed during the fight.

He was brought to the hospital.

Officers took another juvenile into custody. The child’s name is not being released due to his age.

The Schertz P.D. says it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to anybody else.

TAGS
Schertz Playscape teenager stabbed in Schertz
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP