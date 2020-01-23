Teenager stabbed during fight at Schertz playground
Photo: Don Morgan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager from Schertz is recovering after he was stabbed during a fight in a playground.
At around 5 P.M Wednesday, officers responded to a call about a group of teenagers fighting at the Schertz Playscape on Elbel Road, it’s located right next to the Schertz Public Library.
The fight had broken up by the time police arrived but a short time later, they were contacted by a woman who said her son was stabbed during the fight.
He was brought to the hospital.
Officers took another juvenile into custody. The child’s name is not being released due to his age.
The Schertz P.D. says it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to anybody else.